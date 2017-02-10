OBITUARY: Nancy Lee Buford Sullivan

Nancy Lee Buford Sullivan, age 57, of Franklin passed away Tues. Feb. 7, 2017. Nancy was a retired employee of APCOM.

Sullivan was an avid UT and Titans fan and loved watching her family members play sports. She was born in Williamson County to the late Alvin Lee and Mary Frances Harper Buford.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Ed” Sullivan; sisters, Judy Beard and Dianne (Robert) Norman; brothers, Donald (Janice) Buford and Clifton (Donna) Buford; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Minnie.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Ronnie Johnson officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Nephews , great nephews, and Joe Calvin Buford will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Apcom.

Memorials may be made to the Nancy Lee Sullivan Memorial Fund. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin,TN 37064.