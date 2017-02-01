OBITUARY: Nancy Suzanne Katic

Nancy Suzanne Katic went to be with her Lord on Jan. 30, 2017, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Webster, and one brother, Robert Webster.

She was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church and was actively involved in Jean Hester’s Sunday School Class. She graduated salutatorian of her class at Neelyville High School and served in Beta Club, cheer squad and marching band as the drum majorette. Susie was a beloved children’s Sunday school teacher and youth leader at First Baptist Church in Plymouth, Michigan.

She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Mark Katic, and two children, daughter Melissa (Stewart) Inman and son Todd (Jill) Katic, along with 4 grandchildren, Garrett Inman and Nathan, Molly and Gavin Katic. She also leaves sister, Paula Veach, brother Richard Webster along with 8 nephews, 5 nieces, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 2, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Burial will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at New Hope Cemetery, Pollard, Ark.

Jesus said, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also. And where I go you know, and the way you know.” (John 14:1-4)