OBITUARY: Patricia Christine O’Brien Howell

Patricia Christine O’Brien Howell, age 56 of Memphis, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord, Jan. 23, 2017, after short battle with lung cancer.

Pat was born and lived in Memphis, Tenn.

She leaves behind her two children, Sally, 21, Patrick, 20, her sister Flo O’Brien Randolph, of Brentwood, Tenn., and two brothers, Kevin and Tommy, of Memphis.

The funeral services will be graveside beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorials be made to Memorial Park Funeral Home c/o Terry Richards, director for Pat O’Brien Howell’s burial costs.