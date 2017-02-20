OBITUARY: Preston Dennis Gibson

Mr. Preston Dennis Gibson, age 72, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 15, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Gibson was born in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Preston and Marjorie Thacker Gibson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dennis was a 1969 graduate of Belmont College and received his Master’s degree from Peabody-Vanderbilt. He retired from Battle Ground Academy as Chair of the Science Department. Dennis also served as Education Director of the Children’s Museum in Nashville.

Awards:

1978: Battle Ground Academy Recognition of Service

1986-1987: Franklin Lion’s Club Educator of the Year

1990: TN Association of Independent Schools Hubert Smothers Award

1990: TVA Teacher of the Year

2011: Battle Ground Academy Faculty Hall of Fame

2011: Franklin Family Lions Club Volunteer of the Year

Battle Ground Academy Students and Faculty Golden Apple Award

He was preceded in death by brother, Richard Gibson. Survived by wife of 48 years, Dorinda White Gibson; son, William Gibson; brother, Steven Gibson and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Honorary Pallbearers will be faculty and former students of Battle Ground Academy and friends of Bowie Park. Memorials may be made to Friends of Radnor, 1160 Otter Creek Rd. Nashville, TN 37220 or Bowie Park, 7211 Bowie Lake Rd. Fairview, TN 37062.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES,

615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com