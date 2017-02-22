OBITUARY: Robert Lyle “Bob” Sylar

Robert Lyle Sylar, “Bob” went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 20, 2017 at the age of 83.

His brother, Pete Sylar, in World War II and his parents, Harry L. and Ruby Lyle Sylar, preceded Bob in death. Bob is survived by the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Evelyn Cannon Sylar; daughters, Pam Smith and her husband Phil; Cindy Santi and her husband Steve; granddaughters, Katelynn Smith, Kelsey Smith Roberge and her husband Michael, Hannah Santi, Tori Santi; and great-grandchildren, Hadley Kate Roberge and Briston Roberge.

Born October 21, 1933 in Nashville, Bob received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Vanderbilt University, ultimately becoming a registered engineer in 18 states. Bob retired as a partner after 20 years with Gresham, Smith, and Partners; also previously served in engineering positions with Southern Land and Associates, Inc. and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. A passionate advocate of the engineering profession, Bob served in numerous state and national leadership positions, culminating in being elected as the NSPE National President (1998-1999). In 2000, Bob was selected as a Fellow by NSPE. Bob also received the “Gold Medal Award” from SAME in 1994. Gov. Don Sundquist subsequently appointed him to the Tennessee Architectural and Engineering Board of Examiners in 2000 for a four-year term. Bob was further honored in 2002 for his professional and community accomplishments as one of 28 Distinguished Engineers on the Tennessee Engineering Center “Wall of Recognition.” Bob was equally passionate about giving back to the community, relaxing on the golf course and spending time in the outdoors. But his greatest legacy is founded in his faith, his wife, and his family. Together, Bob and Evelyn epitomized the picture of being “one,” impacting the lives of so many people in ways that will carry on for generations.

A private burial will take place on Wednesday Feb. 22, 2017, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Madison, Tenn. On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, visitation with the family begins at 10:30 a.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life service to begin at noon. The Joyful Noise Sunday School class will be honorary pallbearers. Flowers are welcomed at the church. Memorial contributions may also be made to the King’s Daughters Day Home Madison, Tenn., or Harvest Hands Community Development Corporation (a ministry of Brentwood United Methodist Church). An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377- 0775.