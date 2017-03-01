OBITUARY: Robert N. Moore, developer, photographer, candidate

By Emily R. West

Mr. Robert N. “Bob” Moore Jr., age 82, of Franklin, passed away Feb. 28, 2017, after a brief illness.

He was born and raised in Franklin, and graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1952 and from Vanderbilt University in 1956. During his time at Vanderbilt, Moore worked as a reporter for The Tennessean.

“Bobby and I went to BGA and then Vanderbilt,” Moore’s friend Ronald Ligon said. “He used to be my Sunday school teacher even though he’s only two years older than I am. He liked to kid me that I got all my religion from him. One thing I can say about Bobby is that loved Franklin. He was very successful in business, but he kept a place in his heart for his hometown in heart.”

After graduating from Vanderbilt, Moore spent two years in the U.S. Army working at the Pentagon.

He served as an administrative assistant to U.S Congressman Joe L. Evins for four years, and in 1964 he was a candidate for Congress, losing to Nautilus Submarine Capt. William Anderson.

Moore worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity and was later Special Assistant to R. Sargent Shriver, where he helped develop and establish the Head Start Program on a national basis.

After living in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, he returned to his hometown of Franklin in the mid 1970s and opened a real estate development firm. The Robert N. Moore Company engaged in a wide variety of real estate activities including developing, managing and owning apartments, subdivisions, shopping centers and other commercial properties.

“I asked him recently if he was still making deals, and he told I love doing deals,” Ligon said. “He was out there wheeling and dealing up until the very last, and he was good at it.”

In 1984, Moore ran as a candidate for Congress to replace Al Gore, losing to Bart Gordon in the primary.

He is longtime member of the Moore Elementary School Advisory Council and was a member of the Battle Ground Academy Board of Trust for over 25 years, and was inducted into the BGA Hall of Fame in 2008.

“I have had the pleasure and honor of knowing Bob Moore for most of my life,” BGA Board of Trust Chairman Tyler Berry said. “He was a friend of my father’s and a mentor to me when I joined Battle Ground Academy’s Board of Trustees. He was a tireless trustee who was admired by all who had the pleasure of serving with him. His commitment to the student experience and wise counsel were unmatched. As a trustee he made Battle Ground Academy a better school and us a more effective Board of Trustees.”

He also served on the board of O’More College of Design and the Franklin Noon Rotary club, where he was a member. Bob was active in his church, Heritage Church of Christ, and taught a sixth grade Sunday school class for over 30 years. He was a graduate and board member of Leadership Franklin and served on many other nonprofit boards over the years.

Photography was one of his favorite hobbies and he traveled and photographed extensively including a self-directed photo tour of South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe in 2001.

“He wasn’t a guy who spent a lot of money on anything,” Ligon said. “He went on some photography trips and always had good pictures.”

His photographs have been shown at several juried exhibitions and he was most recently honored by Battle Ground Academy in 2015 for his photography and support of BGA. He was most recently a photographer for the Williamson Herald and for the Franklin Noon Rotary Club’s Franklin Rodeo.

He was passionate about his community, his church, Rotary, Leadership Franklin, BGA, and Vanderbilt University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. Moore Sr. and Catherine Morrow Moore. He leaves behind his “darlin” and beloved friend of 37 years, Sondra Morris.

A service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Heritage Church of Christ- Franklin. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Heritage Church of Christ from 12-2 p.m. with burial scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Dean Erwin, Ronnie Erwin, Joe Hafley, Jody Bowman, Farley Haralson, Vance Tilley, Marc Headden, and Derby Jones.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the former and current BGA Board of Trust, O’More College Board of Trust, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club, employees of the Robert N. Moore Company, Tom and Charlotte Cone, Sue and Henry McCall, Cathy and Bob Thomas, Bill Haralson, Pete Haralson, Vance and Emeline Tilley, Cathy and Bill Turner, J.J. and Millard Oakley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Battle Ground Academy Memorial Contributions, Heritage Church of Christ Building Fund, or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com