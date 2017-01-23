OBITUARY: Rosemary Brown Stanton

Rosemary Brown Stanton, age 92, of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Rosemary was born in Radlett Hertfordshire, England, daughter to the late Reginald and Janet Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank H. Stanton. Survivors include her children, John (Jody) Stanton of Nashville, Tenn., Robert Stanton of Greenwich, Conn., David Stanton of Haiphong, Vietnam, Victoria Bologna of Edgartown, Mass., and Rebecca Maryn of Flagstaff, Ariz.; brother Michael Ellman Brown of Hunton Kent, England, 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, from 6-7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37023 in Loving memory of Rosemary Brown Stanton.

