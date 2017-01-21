OBITUARY: Sarah Jane Watson

Sarah Jane Watson, 87, passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017, in Williamsburg, Va., with her daughters by her side.

Jane was born July 9, 1929 in Danville, Ill., daughter of the late Charles and Stella Yount. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Burr Watson and her sister Irene Gilmore. She is survived by her two daughters, Judith (Judy) Watson and her husband Tim Collins of Yorktown, Virginia, and Jill Shelby and her husband Dr. Michael Shelby of College Grove, Tenn., along with the grandpets, Zingy Shelby and the Watson kittens.

She worked as a registered nurse in surgery at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, Ill. Later, the family moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala., where she continued her nursing career first as an RN at the University Health Center and later as one of the early nurse practitioners also at the University Health Center in the Gyn department. In retirement she lived at Lake Martin near Dadeville, Ala., Huntsville, Ala., and Franklin Tenn., before making her final home in Williamsburg, Va., for the last five years. She loved her family and cared greatly for them. She showed this same loving care and consideration for friends and family and those patients in her care. She loved traveling, music, and of course all the family pets that came her way. But most of all she loved her girls and being their friend later in life. In later years she fought the hard fight with Alzheimer’s. Ever the trouper, through the frustration of dementia, she still kept her energy to keep going, and care for others. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the Visiting Angel caregivers and the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living and Claire Bridge Memory Care for their care and love of Jane these last few years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, from 2:30 – 3 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. in Williamson Memorial Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Snooty Giggles foster-based animal rescue (www.snootygiggles.com) or Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).

