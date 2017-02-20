OBITUARY: Sharon Rochelle Stinson Boyd

Sharon Rochelle Stinson Boyd, age 63, of Williston, Fla., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 16, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Scott) Goodman of Nolensville, Tenn.; son, Oscar Wayne, Jr. “Bubba” (Brittany) Boyd; grandchildren, Dustin Goodman, Wesley Goodman, Kaitlin Boyd, McKenzie Mencer, Monika Mencer, Elexis Pinkard and Riley Boyd; brothers, Billy (Judy) Stinson of Franklin, Tenn., and Ronnie (Suzette) Stinson of Las Vegas, Nev.; father of her children and special friends, Oscar Wayne, Sr. “Butch” (Amy) Boyd of Williston, Fla., and former daughter in law, Crystal Mencer.

A Memorial Gathering will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Sharon Boyd Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com