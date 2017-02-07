OBITUARY: Tonia Marett Thompson

Tonia Marett Thompson, age 78, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 2, 2017.

Her spirit and legacy are carried on by her husband, her 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as her 4 siblings and their families. We are richly blessed to have been in her life. There were two desires of her heart she most often expressed.

First was that she might live a pure and virtuous life, one that would be pleasing to the Lord. The second was to constantly express her love to our dad, to us children and to all her family and friends. She has been faithful to her sweet husband and to her Lord and Saviour all the days of her life and worked tirelessly to instill these most prized virtues into the hearts of each of her children. Many have been touched by her simple acts of kindness or words of encouragement.

We invite you to join us in service to celebrate her life and legacy. This event will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation and viewing service the evening previous, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and again the morning of the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. All of these events will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located just off Mack Hatcher Parkway at 1100 Gray Fox Ln., Franklin, TN 37064. Procession to graveside and interment to follow immediately after services at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. More information can be found at www.williamsonmemorial.com