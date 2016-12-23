OBITUARY: Van Bettis Montague

Van Bettis Montague died on Dec. 17 at the age of 93 following a brief illness.

He was the son of the late William Larimore Montague and Leila Bettis. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Larimore Montague, sisters Elise Clark, Ruth Wadsworth, brother, William Larimore Montague, and son-in-law, Francis Eagle. Van is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jane, daughters Rebecca Eagle and Leila Eaton (Andrew), grandson Justin Eagle (Samantha) and three great-grandsons.

Born in Bells, Tenn., and raised in Ripley, Van graduated from Battle Ground Academy where he excelled in athletics, especially football. He was later inducted into the BGA Athletic Hall of Fame. After high school he joined the Navy and served two years in the Seabees. He returned from service and attended the University of Tennessee. In 1946, Van married Jane McCall and they moved to Memphis where he pursued a career in sales. Ten years later the family returned to Franklin where he joined the family business, McCall Electric Company. Van was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, a past member of the vestry, and a member of the Rotary Club.

Services will be held on Friday Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. William Barton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service in Otey Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, Battle Ground Academy or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis.

