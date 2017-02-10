OBITUARY: Walter Dale Bub

Walter Dale Bub, age 77 of Brentwood, passed away Feb. 9, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born in Potosi, Missouri, to the late Edward & Beatrice Coleman Bub.

Bub was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1960 to 1966. He then transitioned to a district manager position with South Central Bell and AT&T.

He is preceded in death by his step-daughter, Michelle Fair. Survived by his wife of 19 years, Sharon Scribner Bub; son, Brad Bub; daughters, Lori Bub and Ginny (David) Pierson; grandchildren, Robert Scribner, Katie Gilbert and Mclain Massey.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at St. Philip Catholic Church, with Father Bala as celebrant. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be Roger Wright, Denise Carothers, Tom Stillwell, Jerry Sewell, Dan McCormick and Fred Reynolds. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Rotary Club of Franklin at Breakfast.

Memorials may be made to GraceWorks, 104 Southeast Pkwy., Franklin, TN 37064.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with a Rosary service starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church.

