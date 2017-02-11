OBITUARY: Walter F. Akin Sr.

Mr. Walter F. Aiken Sr., age 86, of Brentwood, died February 10, 2017, at Elmcroft of Brentwood with his children at his side.

Aiken was an Army veteran of the Korean War and received a Purple Heart. He graduated from David Lipscomb College in 1958. A faithful servant of the Lord, Aiken served as a part-time preacher in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was a member of Woodmont Hills Church of Christ and Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

Aiken was preceded in death by a brother, James K. Aiken, and his wife of 55 years, Wanda Sue Montgomery Aiken, who he met in college.

Survived by four children, Yvonne Snyder (Bill), Faith Aiken, Lisa Aiken and Fred Aiken (Shalene); and six grandchildren, Russell Aiken, Ben Moneypenny, Drew Aiken, Mavenee Aiken, Ainsley Aiken and Alana Archer Ermis; sister, Martha Barker; sister-in-law, Margaret Aiken.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tues., Feb. 14 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Dr. Albert Lemmons officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice. The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Elmcroft of Brentwood and Alive Hospice.

