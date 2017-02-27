OBITUARY: Walter “Frank” Johnson, Jr.

Walter “Frank” Johnson, Jr. age 68 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Feb. 26, 2017.

Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during Vietnam. He was the founder of Johnson’s Lock & Key and was the preacher at 7th Ave. Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Sr. and Joyce Brewster Johnson and brother, Jerry Johnson. Survived by son, Jim (Naco) Johnson; sister, Vickie (Terry) Finney; grandsons, Jimmy and Daniel Johnson; sister in-law, Shirley Johnson and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Lazarus Davis and David Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery.

Active pallbearers: Jimmy Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Lenny Argese, Wayne Woelk, Brandon Finney, Jason Johnson, Chad Langdon and James Langdon. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the 7th Avenue Church of Christ, 1730 7th Ave. North, Nashville, TN 37208.

