OBITUARY: Wilda Smith Johnson

Wilda Smith Johnson, age 82, of Rockvale, Tenn., formerly of Davidson County, Tenn., passed away Jan. 30, 2017.

She started her career as a beautician then later owned and operated Over The Rainbow Daycare. Preceded in death by husband, Allen Wayne Johnson and grandson, Brent Rosa. Survived by: sons, Ron (Pam) Johnson, Rick (Teresa) Johnson and David Johnson; daughters, Wanda (Nick) Rosa, Donna (Todd) Gay and Jackie (Ryan) Reid; brothers, Bobby (Connie) Smith and Jerry (Donna) Smith; sister, Jan Binkley and Brenda (Larry) Massey; mother in law, Hazel Johnson of Burwood; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Milton Hix and Gary Fewell officiating. Interment is at Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

