OBITUARY: William “Bill” Nelson

Mr. William “Bill” Nelson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2017.

Born during the Great Depression in Columbia, Tenn., Bill was told early on that “you are not college material.” He spent his life proving that statement wrong, in addition to encouraging and inspiring generations of young people to work hard and believe the best in themselves as well. The oldest of six children, Bill attended Maury County Schools. As a boy he enjoyed Boy Scouts, exploring the Duck River area, and working at the Maury County Farmers Co-Op and at various local farms. He enlisted in the Navy upon high school graduation and served as an electronics specialist on the USS Sierra during the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned to the U.S. and married his “precious angel,” Patricia Harris from Hermitage, Tenn. They spent 62 happy years together.

The GI Bill gave him the opportunity to attend college, and Bill made the most of it, graduating from UT Martin with an AA in Science in 1956, and George Peabody College for Teachers with a double major in Biology and Chemistry in 1959. He later received a National Science Foundation Grant to work toward a Master’s Degree from Peabody, which he received in 1964. He also received an Ed. S from Tennessee State University in 1975.

He worked briefly in industry, then landed a job as a science teacher at Santa Fe High School, where he taught from 1959-1962. He was hired as a teacher of Chemistry and Physics at Franklin High School in 1963, where he taught for 34 years, also serving as Science Department Chair. His teaching honors include being selected as the inaugural Review Appeal Williamson County Teacher of the Year in 1968, and the WCEA Teacher of the Year in 1976. He was also recognized as a Distinguished Teacher of Science in Tennessee. In the early 1980s, he bought the first classroom computers for Williamson County Schools, and loved recalling the controversy of this purchase, as it was said that “computers would never be used in schools.” He was an entertaining and inspiring teacher, and greatly loved his students and teaching colleagues. He was incredibly proud of his students’ accomplishments, which dominated many of his discussions during his later years. He often said that he never had a bad student.

Throughout his life, he was guided by his faith. He was a charter member, deacon, and long-time youth Sunday School teacher at Grassland Heights Baptist Church. He loved gardening, fixing broken things, and was an accomplished woodworker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lucy Nelson; brother, Wendell Nelson; and daughter, Mary Anne Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters Linda (David) Abel; Nancy (Mike) Garrett; Donna (Walt) Micksch; and Cindy Johnson; grandchildren Jennifer (Kris) Spengler; Will (Stephanie) Abel; Ashlee (Brandon) Lunsford; Josh Johnson; Emily (Brandon) Mealer; Anna Micksh; Quinn Garrett; four great-grandchildren; siblings Frances Erwin; Carol Nelson; Dorothy Ladd; Melvin Nelson Jr.

In keeping with his wishes, his body was donated to Vanderbilt University for the advancement of science.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 508 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37069, with Rusty Trotter officiating. Visitation will be held in the chapel beside the church from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the William H. Nelson Fund for Science Excellence at Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road, 37064, or to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street Nashville, TN 37203. In his honor, please thank a teacher who made a difference in your life, or encourage a student who may be told or believe that he or she “is not college material.”