OBITUARY: William Loss “Booge” Davis

Mr. William Loss “Booge” Davis, age 84 of the Triune Community, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was the retired owner and operator of Quality Manufacturing.

Preceded in death by wife, Janell Owens Davis. Survived by: sons, Eddie (Debbie) Davis and Randall (Jackie) Davis; daughter, Leann (Chris) Smith; grandchildren, Kyle (Holly) Davis, Amber Martin, Jacey Davis, Elijah Smith and Riley Smith; great grandchildren, Addison and Scarlette Martin; sisters, Beatrice Stanford and Tressie McLemore and brother, Stanley Davis.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial in Triune Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com