OBITUARY: Zora Gray Poteete Plunkett

Zora Gray Poteete Plunkett, age 86 of Pulaski, Tenn., passed away Dec. 24, 2016.

She was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Ed and Hannah Poteete. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Margaret Plunkett Cothern and step-mother, Nettie Jane Poteete. Survived by sons, Charles (Kim) Plunkett of Pulaski, Tenn., and James A. Plunkett of West Virginia; daughters, Nancy Wilkerson of Madison, Tenn., and Mary Darlene Wilkerson of Paducah, Ky.; sisters, Minnie Mancha of College Grove, Tenn., and Ann Harris of Florida; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Zora Plunkett Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289