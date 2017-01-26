Mariella Taylor Smith, age 80, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 25, 2017.

She was born in Hot Springs, Ark., to the late Ernest H. and Ester Marie Frazier Taylor. Preceded in death by brothers, E.L. Taylor and Ira Taylor; sister, Levenia LuPlace.

Survived by her husband, Lynwood W. Smith; sons, Tim and wife Susan Smith of Kettering, Ohio, Jeff A. and wife Char Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., Benji S. Smith and wife Yuliana Monforte of Houston, Tex., and Lima, Peru and Steve C. and wife Allison Smith of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Lauren and husband Christian Lizotte, Ashley and husband Nathan Lippincott, Joaquin Smith Monforte, Mateo Smith Monfrote, Forest Smith, Camden Smith and Weston Smith.

A memorial gathering will be held 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin.

