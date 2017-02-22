O’More fashion design students pair up with GiGi’s Playhouse kids

As part of O’More College of Design’s dedication to design with a purpose, this year’s May fashion show will be about more than pretty frocks.

The architecture, Web, and fashion design school in downtown Franklin is partnering with GiGi’s Playhouse Nashville to pair 11 of O’More’s Junior fashion students with a child with Down’s Syndrome aged 6-10. The students will design special outfits for these children based on their individual likes and needs.

To showcase all of the great things happening at this year’s show, O’More hosted a reveal party on Friday, Feb. 17 that included friends of O’More including children from GiGi’s Playhouse and Manuel of Manuel Couture, who has outfitted headliners such as Johnny Cash.