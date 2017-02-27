One killed in crash at I-65 Concord Road exit

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed this afternoon that at least one person was killed in a roll-over wreck at the Concord Road off-ramp from northbound I-65.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m.

TDOT has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Traffic has been crawling on northbound I-65 since the crash. The exit ramp and one lane of the interstate are closed near the scene.

According to information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation Smartway system via the City of Brentwood, the scene is expected to be cleared by 3 p.m.