Oppelt, teen who died in Critz Lane crash, loved friends and working on his car

picture from Spring Hill Memorial Park

Austin Wayne Wilson Oppelt, 18, passed away last Tuesday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Critz Lane in Thompson’s Station. His memorial service is Monday night at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Like so many Williamson County residents, he was not born here but in San Diego, California. The Spring Hill resident graduated last year from Independence High School, and was a freshman at Columbia State Community College.

“Austin loved working on his 1994 BMW 325I which was white in color and named Betty White,” reads an obituary submitted to Spring Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home. “He loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed pranking them.”

He is mourned by his parents Lenard and Sandra Oppelt; biological mother, Lisa Wilson; grandparents, Leo and Deborah Wilson; brother, Timothy Oppelt; sisters, Erica Oppelt and Kamri Oppelt; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

A gofundme page was started for him.

“We are raising money as a memorial fund for Austin’s family so that there will be no stress for money over these next heart wrenching months,” it reads. To donate, click the link above.

The memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m Monday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with Joe Copolo officiating.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.