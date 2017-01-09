Opry chief, Brentwood dad, to lead Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music® announced on Monday that Pete Fisher has been selected as the Academy’s new chief executive officer.

Fisher will begin work on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, after relocating from his home in Brentwood to Los Angeles, Calif.

Fisher has served as the vice President and general Manager of the Grand Ole Opry® in Nashville for the past 17 years, seeing the Opry through a transformation, ranging from technical and scenic enhancements to extending the Opry’s reach on the web and satellite radio. He also was instrumental in navigating the Opry through the historic Nashville flood in 2010 with a $20 million renovation of the Opry House without missing a single performance. Today, the Opry enjoys record attendance and star power. Most recently, he was nominated for a 2017 GRAMMY® Award as a co-producer of the concert film, “American Saturday Night – Live From The Grand Ole Opry.”

“Pete has served the Academy of Country Music for 14 years as an active, engaged Board member and his skills as an innovative leader are proven,” said Ken Tucker, Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Directors. “Pete is a team builder, a champion of the importance of office culture and a person who believes strongly in discerning and following a strategic path alongside those around him. Through Pete’s successful leadership, the Opry became a place that recognized the importance of exposing legendary, contemporary and emerging artists equally.

“The Board thanks Tiffany Moon for her command through this interim search period as well as the staff for keeping the Academy on a forward trajectory,” Tucker continued. “We feel very lucky to have Pete’s leadership in the next phase of the Academy’s growth and presence on the world’s entertainment stage, heading into 2017.”

Said Fisher: “As I enter my 30th year in the country music industry, I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities I have been given to serve those who both create country music and those who help connect that great music with fans all over the world. I want to thank the Officers and Board for giving me this exciting opportunity to lead the Academy into a new era. I look forward to collaborating with them and our passionate and talented staff, charting an exciting course into the future.”

Fisher will be only the second Chief Executive Officer in the Academy’s 53-year-history. Bob Romeo stepped down from the post in May of 2016 after 13 years at the organization. Prior to that, the Academy was managed day-to-day by Fran Boyd and Bill Boyd, dating back to the Academy’s inception in 1964.

At the Opry, Fisher oversaw all activities of the world’s longest-running radio show and the historic 4,400 seat venue. Fisher managed the daily operations of the Grand Ole Opry House, and produced its weekly Opry shows along with numerous audio projects and television specials.

Fisher’s entertainment experience ranges from artist management to music publishing, with a special emphasis placed on service to a variety of music industry organizations. Prior to joining the Opry, he was a partner in Fisher Raines Entertainment where he managed the careers of Warner/Reprise Records artist Paul Brandt and Columbia’s Marcus Hummon, among others. In addition, Fisher spent seven years at WarnerSongs, Inc. as Director of Creative Services where he managed the joint-venture publishing and artist development operation between Warner/Reprise Records and Warner/Chappell Music, Inc.

Fisher earned a bachelor’s degree in Recording Industry Management from Middle Tennessee State University in 1987 and was recognized as a distinguished alumnus in 2004. His past and present industry service includes: Board of Trustees of The Recording Academy, MusiCares, Opry Trust Fund, Board of Trust for the MTSU College of Media & Entertainment, Board of Advisors for the Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business and the Friends at Belmont Board for the College of Visual and Performing Arts. He is also a past Chairman for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk.