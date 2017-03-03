Bargains to be found at two kids consignment sales today, tomorrow

Two of Brentwood’s largest children’s consignment sales got under way Friday, March 3 at Otter Creek Church and Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Otter Creek’s runs through 6 p.m. Friday and then continues with a half-price day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brentwood United Methodist’s sale runs through 5 p.m. on Friday and also has a half-price day on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both sales feature a multitude of children’s items, including clothes, toys, furniture and books. Proceeds of each sale go to support various church ministries.

At Otter Creek, those ministries are specifically “kid-focused.” According to the church’s sale website, in the past Otter Creek has used funds from its consignment sales to support Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Center in Nashville, Made in the Streets, a local charity that rescues impoverished children in Nairobi, Kenya, and RAVE Ministries, among others.

At BUMC, money raised from the consignment sale goes to support such ministry programs as Room in the Inn, Harvest Hands and others.

For BUMC and Otter Creek the upcoming sales are one of two they organize in a given year. Otter Creek’s other sale is always the last August weekend before Labor Day, whereas BUMC’s last one was in September.

Otter Creek’s site claims that at its first sale in 2006, it had just a little over 100 consignors. Now, however, the church says that its sales regularly attract over 350 consignors. BUMC does not list a specific number of consignors on its site, but its sales routinely fill the church gymnasium and spill over into additional rooms.

Shoppers are encouraged to get to each sale early to find the best buys.

Otter Creek Church is located at 409 Franklin Road, while Brentwood United Methodist Church is just down the street at 309 Franklin Road.