Outside The Box returns with Girl Scout cookie-inspired treats

Restaurants from Brentwood, Franklin and Spring Hill will be competing on Feb. 7 for the people’s choice with desserts featuring unique renditions of Girl Scout Cookies.

The second annual Outside the Box dessert tasting supports Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

The 2017 event will honor Sharon Hatcher of Hatcher Family Dairy, and it will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Tennessee Bank and Trust, located at 9000 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

Event committee members include Cherie Hammond and Candy Vaughn.

Girl Scout programs teach Girl Scouts business ethics and goal setting, among other practical skills, and as store manager at Hatcher Family Dairy, Sharon Hatcher demonstrates these traits daily.

“We are excited to honor Sharon, and we see her accomplishments as exemplary of the qualities and characteristics that make Girl Scouts prepared leaders,” said Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Agenia Clark.

This year’s contestants include Franklin restaurants Puckett’s Boathouse, Cork & Cow and Merridee’s Breadbasket, Momma Nik’s Cheesecake of Brentwood and Delta Bound of Spring Hill. Each restaurant will make their own Girl Scout Cookie-inspired dessert, which attendees will sample before voting for the winner.

Proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee programs, summer camps and volunteer resources that have positively impacted girls’ lives.

Girl Scouting in Williamson county is experiencing exponential growth and currently serves over 2,800 girls and more than 1,800 adult volunteers.

For Outside the Box sponsorship opportunities or to purchase a ticket, visit http://gsmidtn.org/outside-the- box.

For questions, contact Rebecca Anderson, randerson@gsmidtn.org or 615-460- 0243.