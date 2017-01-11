Owners honor Brentwood’s Morning Pointe for customer service

Tyner Brooks, senior executive director at Morning Pointe of Brentwood, recently accepted the 2016 Customer Service Award from Independent Healthcare Properties and Morning Pointe Senior Living for overall customer service excellence in providing quality senior care.

Morning Pointe of Brentwood was one of five assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care communities honored out of the Chattanooga-based company’s 27 communities across the Southeast.

“I appreciate the commitment to compassion that is demonstrated by all of our associates,” said Greg A. Vital, president and CEO of IHP and Morning Pointe, in announcing the awards. “We are proud to have the opportunity to honor these communities that help make Morning Pointe the region’s choice for senior care.”

The healthcare services company also presented the peer-reviewed annual Exceeding Expectations awards to individual associates for caregiving and customer service excellence. Additionally, caregivers, nurses, maintenance and other support personnel are recognized every quarter, receiving honors for exceptional senior care all year around.

During the ceremony, Morning Pointe also launched its 20th Anniversary Celebration and “Make Your Mark” campaign, as associates team up with residents and volunteers to give back 20,000 hours of community service during 2017. “Make Your Mark” was inspired by Morning Pointe’s commitment to community involvement through life enrichment and intergenerational programs designed to promote healthy, active lifestyles for seniors.

“Our caring associates are what make Morning Pointe the provider of choice,” Brooks said in the announcement. “We are fortunate to have many passionate people on our team who are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of seniors, families and the communities we serve.”

Independent Healthcare Properties LLC, a Chattanooga, Tenn.-based senior healthcare services company, is the developer, owner and manager of 27 Morning Pointe® Senior Living and The Lantern® at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Memory Care Center of Excellence communities in five southeastern states. IHP was founded in 1996 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow. For more information, visit www.morningpointe.com.