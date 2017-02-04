Page finishes third in state wrestling duals

After suffering a 37-35 first-round loss to eventual state champion Pigeon Forge Friday, Page’s wrestling team closed the Class A/AA duals tournament on a high note.

The Patriots earned three straight wins in the consolation bracket Saturday to finish third in the state.

They defeated Greenbrier 37-36 in the third-place match to finish the year 47-6.

In Class AAA, Independence and Summit were both eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Independence opened the tournament with a 51-21 win over Blackman, but was sent to the losers’ bracket with a 41-37 loss against Tennessee High.

Indy was later defeated by Arlington 38-30 on Saturday.

Summit took down Gibbs 54-19 in the first round and fell 41-34 against Cleveland in the second.

It was eliminated with a 38-36 defeat against Knoxville Halls.

Brentwood Academy and Battle Ground Academy lost in the first round of the Division II tournament.

BA eliminated BGA with a 46-21 victory in the first round of the consolation bracket before falling to Baylor in the following round.