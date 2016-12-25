December 25, 2016

Pantone Color of the Year beautiful in home decor

By CATHI AYCOCK

Pantone has announced their Color of the Year, a bright and powerful shade they dubbed Greenery.

This zesty, yellow-based green is a perfect accent color to lift home decor that has been mired in neutral for several decor trend cycles. It also works beautifully with the new and uber hot jewel tones like inky navy — a look I have added to my own home decor.

Below are a few great decor options in the happy color — perfect as a pick me up for virtually any room in your home!

IMG_3137
These happy, shiny apples are actually charming candles! I love them as a pop of bright color when paired with farmhouse neutrals like cream, bronze and off white. Apple candles, $14, scales, $59 at Tin Cottage, 123 South Margin, Franklin, 615-472-1183.

The perfect foil for traditional decor? A mid-century modern style chair in a zingy green adds a modern touch to a traditional design.

IMG_3141
Mid-century modern style chair in Pantone Color of the Year Greenery, $179 at PD’s, 119 South Margin, Franklin, 615-591-3209.

Think the color tapped from Pantone won’t work with your color scheme? This airy green looks amazing with cool blue or gray and adds a pop alongside navy. It works with chocolate brown and looks beautiful when paired with dark bottle green.

bath rug, Dillard's 2
A beautiful color pairing, this bath rug feels spa like in tones of ivory, blue and green. By Lenox, $30 at Dillard’s at Cool Springs Galleria.

Add a note of whimsy with your green — this plate is pure Southern charm! I have one in my kitchen as an homage to all things sweet and Southern!

IMG_3212
The South plate in green and white, $44 at Pear Tree Avenue, 237 Franklin Road, Brentwood, 615-221-1010.

Update your neutral space with a few pillows that are happy and fresh. These Moroccan tiled design pillows work with virtually every decor.

IMG_3142
Green print pillow, $49.99 at PD’s, 119 South Margin St., Franklin.
