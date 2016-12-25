Pantone Color of the Year beautiful in home decor

By CATHI AYCOCK

Pantone has announced their Color of the Year, a bright and powerful shade they dubbed Greenery.

This zesty, yellow-based green is a perfect accent color to lift home decor that has been mired in neutral for several decor trend cycles. It also works beautifully with the new and uber hot jewel tones like inky navy — a look I have added to my own home decor.

Below are a few great decor options in the happy color — perfect as a pick me up for virtually any room in your home!

The perfect foil for traditional decor? A mid-century modern style chair in a zingy green adds a modern touch to a traditional design.

Think the color tapped from Pantone won’t work with your color scheme? This airy green looks amazing with cool blue or gray and adds a pop alongside navy. It works with chocolate brown and looks beautiful when paired with dark bottle green.

Add a note of whimsy with your green — this plate is pure Southern charm! I have one in my kitchen as an homage to all things sweet and Southern!

Update your neutral space with a few pillows that are happy and fresh. These Moroccan tiled design pillows work with virtually every decor.