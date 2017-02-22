Peachtree Farms offers summer, spring break horsemanship camps

Our camps are devoted to excellent riding programs in a Christian environment. At Peachtree Farms, campers learn correct riding skills, basic horsemanship and life skills. Owner/Camp Director started camps over 50 years agoin the center of the race track at Maryland Farms. Peachtree Farm offers camps during the spring, summer and Christmas holidays.

Our camps are designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages. Sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness are encouraged to become a partner with their mount.

Beginner to advanced camps are held weekly to cater to every child’s dream of owning a horse. We have several weeks of Spring Break camps. Please call for days and times.

After care is available to allow campers to be dropped off early to accommodate working parents. Peachtree Farms is an approved Pony Club riding center, Certified Horsemanship Association facility with qualified/certified instructors by various associations.

Visit Peachtree Farms website at http://www.peachtreefarms.com/camps.html or call 615-419-1089. Come meet and greet the ponies as well as the camp staff on April 15.