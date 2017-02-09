Brentwood police look to raise cold, hard cash for Special Olympics in upcoming Polar Plunge

The mild winter is about to get bitterly cold for a number of Brentwood police officers participating in the Music City Polar Plunge fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

The department’s team, the PoPolar Bears, is currently trying to raise $10,000 for the event, which will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Feb. 18.

Captain Richard Hickey has been on team PoPolar Bears for the past few years, when the department started going to the plunge.

The event used to be held at Percy Priest Lake, and Hickey can still remember the feeling he got the first time he stood waiting for his team’s turn to enter the lake’s icy waters.

“I’ll tell you right before I went in the water I thought, What in the world did I get myself into?” he says. “It is painfully cold, I’ll tell you that. It only lasts for a second but it’s really cold.”

The feeling of the cold is essentially indescribable, Hickey said. You’ve got to experience it for yourself to know what it’s like. By way of comparison he mentioned the recent TASER training the department underwent. To get the full experience, Hickey volunteered to get tased.

“It’s really, really hard to describe how painful it is, and, kind of, the Polar Plunge is the same way,” he said.

With the first-hand knowledge he gained from his inaugural dip into Percy Priest Lake, Hickey has worked up a system for getting himself prepared for the bracing cold of the plunge each year.

“I have to watch a few videos every year before I go because you can go to YouTube and watch the Alaska Polar Plunge where they put holes in the ice and put a ladder down there. I think, ‘Well if they can do it, no problem here, I can get it done,’” Hickey said.

Hickey said that Lieutenant Jim Colvin deserves most of the credit for getting the department involved in the annual frigid fundraiser. The department had long been active in another Special Olympics-related fundraiser, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, when Colvin spearheaded the effort to get his fellow officers plunging as well as running.

The size of the PoPolar Bears varies from year to year, but usually ends up consisting of about 10 members of the police department, Hickey said. So far this year, seven are registered on the team’s donation page.

The PoPolar Bears hope to best their haul from last year of $8,675. Two years ago they brought more money in than any other team in the state: $18,600, according to the FirstGiving website, which lists fundraising totals for the event.

No matter how much money the team raises, though, Hickey is sure that the PoPolar Bears are gaining as much from the event as they are giving.

“It’s one of those team events that you get involved in, and everybody gets fired up about,” he says. “We get so much more out of it than the money we raise for Special Olympics. I’m sure we benefit more from it than what we give to the athletes. It’s just nice to know that you’re doing something good for somebody other than yourself.”

Donations to the PoPolar Bears can be directed in honor of particular officers and can be made here.