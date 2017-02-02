Police seek man who used child to help steal from Target

The Spring Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

On Jan. 29, the person pictured allegedly stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner valued at $299.99 from the Target store in The Crossings at Spring Hill shopping center. The suspect entered Target with a young child and was seen on surveillance video removing the alarm sensors from the vacuum cleaner box.

He placed the box into a shopping cart and walked to the front of the store. The suspect passed the cart to the child and leaned down to speak with him. The child was then seen on video pushing the cart past all points of sale and exiting the store.

Once in the parking lot, the suspect met with the child and the suspect placed the vacuum cleaner into a red, two-door car, pictured below.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact SHPD Detective Darryl Baker at (931) 486-2252, ext. 225.