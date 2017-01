Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the identification of these three people who are suspected of stealing $800 in designer purses from the Belk department store in the CoolSprings Galleria mall.

According to Franklin Police, a male and female juvenile accompanied the trio and appeared to have been acting as lookouts while the crime was in progress.

If you know who these suspects are, you could earn up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000.