Popular pizza restaurant opens in The Factory

We’ve waited, and waited and then waited some more and finally, MAFIAoZA’s at The Factory in Franklin is open!

Posting on their 12th South location Facebook page, the restaurant declared the doors are open for business.

The Franklin location is approximately 10,000 square feet and will offer the full MAFIAoZA’s menu served at their 12th South location. They previously noted that 36 beers would be on tap. In addition to the traditional indoor seating, MAFIAoZA’s will offer seating on the new rooftop dining area and courtyard patios.

MAFIAoZA’s Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub Franklin will be the third MAFIAoZA’s location for long-time partners Michael Dolan, Lars Kopperud and Brett Corrieri. MAFIAoZA’s has been a popular favorite on the dining scene since opening its doors in Nashville in 2003 and Birmingham’s Crestline Village in 2008.

“We will stay true to our vision of creating a fun, family-oriented, neighborhood atmosphere that offers great Italian food, and we are very excited to partner with the Factory in at Franklin on our third location and serve our existing and new customers in Williamson County,” stated Dolan in 2015 when MAFIAoZA’s announced their expansion into Williamson County.

Additional future plans include lunch, Sunday brunch, live music and local delivery service for a two-mile radius from the new MAFIAoZA’s Franklin location. Plans are to partner with a local Franklin catering company to expand their Barolo Catering operation in the Franklin area as well.

For twelve years, MAFIAoZA’s Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub has wowed capacity crowds nightly with its authentic Italian menu, its impressive Old and New World wine list, and its comfortable, welcoming ambiance. The popular 1920s New York-style Italian restaurant is known for serving the finest stone-oven pizza in the southeast and offering dishes made with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

MAFIAoZA’s is widely known for graciously catering to families, celebrities and business professionals as well as catering office parties, Holiday celebrations and singles’ events. The company is also known for its own charity events that raise money for the MAFIAoZA’s “Godfather Fund”, at the Community Foundation of Tennessee, that serves children.

The restaurant has been featured in such top-tier outlets as The New York Times, The Tennessean, Frommer’s, The Birmingham News, Nashville City Paper, Chef Magazine and local radio and TV affiliates.