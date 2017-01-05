Small subdivision proposed for Primm land on Moores Lane

By LANDON WOODROOF

A 24-home subdivision could be coming to Moores Lane if a rezoning request is approved by the Brentwood Board of Commissioners.

The homes would be built on the western part of the Primm property, about half a mile west of the intersection of Moores Lane and Wilson Pike, and just across the street from Primm Park and the Montclair subdivision, which also once was part of the Primm farm.

The land is currently zoned R-1 (Large Lot Residential) and R-2 (Suburban Residential). An ordinance that will have its first reading at the commission meeting Tuesday night would rezone 28.9 acres of the Primm property, consisting largely of pastureland, to OSRD (Open Space Residential Development). This would allow homes to be built on lots smaller than one acre each as long as the density of the entire development, including open space, would be no more than one home per acre.

The entirety of the Primm-owned property at this location encompasses 43.94 acres, including the historic Owen-Primm house, which first consisted of a log structure built in 1806. It was expanded into a two-story frame house in 1845, according to a document attached to the proposed ordinance.

The rezoning request is for land to the west of the house. The historic home and its outbuildings — which include slave quarters, a barn and a spring house, as well as land on the eastern part of the property — sit on 15.03 acres, which are not a part of this rezoning application. There are no immediate plans to rezone or develop that land, according to the ordinance.

Developers have also submitted a version of their plan for the subdivision that shows how it would look if the property is not rezoned. In that case, 20 homes could be built on the land instead of 24.

A traffic study was carried out to gauge the possible impact of the new subdivision. It concluded “that the vehicle delays on the project access will be reasonable and vehicle queues will be low,” if the subdivision is built, according to the city commission agenda.

If the rezoning ordinance is approved after its first reading at the commission meeting Tuesday night, then a “community meeting to explain the purpose of the rezoning request and to answer questions from citizens” will follow, Deanna Lambert, the city’s community relations director, wrote. This meeting has been tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Brentwood Library.

Next, the ordinance would be considered at the Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 6. Its recommendations would be passed along to the Board of Commissioners who would hold a public hearing on the ordinance at its Feb. 13 meeting. A final reading would take place at the commission meeting on Feb. 27.