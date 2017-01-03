Professor to discuss weather, geology in Battle of Nashville

The Jan. 8 guest presentation of the Franklin Civil War Round Table promises to be unique when Dr. Phillip Kemmerly presents, “Fighting and Dying in a Frozen Hell: The Impact of Weather, Geology, and Soils on the Battle of Nashville.”

Kemmerly is Professor Emeritus of Geology at Austin Peay State University where he taught geology for 39 years. He has been a geological consultant for numerous corporations, law firms and various governmental entities.

Kemmerly’s interest in history goes back to his high school years when he won an American Revolution American History award and has been a military history student since that time. Upon retirement, Kemmerly has applied hydrology, geology, meteorology, physics, soil mechanics, statistics and mathematics to problems of Civil War combat in Tennessee.

Kemmerly has written numerous articles such as “The Impact of Flooding on the Battle of Shiloh” in the Journal of Military History and “Lew Wallace’s Controversial March to Shiloh: A Time-Distance-Rate Analysis” in the Summer 2016 issue of the Tennessee Historical Quarterly.

The Franklin Civil War Round Table meets at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Carnton Plantation’s Fleming Center.

For more information contact: gregwade55@yahoo.com