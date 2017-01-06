January 06, 2017

Program Jan. 19 will explore Nolensville’s economic viability

Nolensville’s city administrator Ken McLawhon, and Scott Emison, an architect and developer with expertise in urban planning, will present a program called “Economic Viability in Nolensville” on Jan. 19 at Providence Baptist Fellowship Church.
Williamson, Inc., the county’s chamber of commerce, is taking registration now for the program, which includes lunch catered by Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.
Emison earned his architecture degree at Mississippi State University. He is vice president of Operations at The Retail Coach, where he manages teams on conceptual site plan work and community land use inventories. He recently facilitated a series of downtown revitalization workshops across the Southeast.
McLawhon has been Nolensville city administrator since 2015. He previously served as Town Manager of historic Warrenton, Va., a suburb of Washington, D.C.
The program is from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Providence Baptist Fellowship Church, 1668 Sunset Road, Brentwood, TN 37207.

