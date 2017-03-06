Brentwood Library accepting medical supply donations in month of March

The Brentwood Library is partnering with a leading medical charity during the month of March to collect medical supplies and equipment to donate to developing countries.

Project C.U.R.E. has been dispensing medical supplies to communities in need around the world since 1987, when the organization was founded in Colorado. In that time, it has built up a chain of distribution warehouses around the United States — including one in Tennessee — and reached populations in 130 countries. It ships out two or three cargo containers of supplies per week from its warehouses, according to the group’s website.

The Brentwood Library has a long list of supplies it is accepting for Project C.U.R.E. in March, but there are several items that the group is in particular need of. These “urgently requested” items are digital thermometers, diabetic test strips and hospital bed mattresses.

Only new medical supply products will be accepted. Gently used medical equipment donations are acceptable as long as they are in good, working condition.

There is a large box next to the library entrance where donations may be placed. If that box is full, donors are encouraged to bring their medical supplies or equipment to the circulation desk.

To see a complete list of items that Project C.U.R.E. is looking for, including medical scrubs, bandages, feeding tubes and many more, visit this page.