Proposal would help Williamson students study mechatronics at Columbia State

Working on his first bill in the legislature, Rep. Sam Whitson received positive feedback from the Williamson school board seeing as it could provide free tuition to Fairview students.

As written right now, the bill would allow for students at Fairview High School to obtain their associate degrees without having to pay for it out of pocket. His legislation – created as a two year pilot program – would mean saving $6,000 for FHS students and going through mechatronics classes at Columbia State Community College to earn a Advanced Integrated Industrial Technology degree.

According to Whitson’s research, the tuition assistant needed for the 2017-2018 school year is $51,400.

“That’s going to be the hurdle of this thing,” Whitson said. “How do we do this? How do we fund it? This could go beyond Fairview. This could help students all over the state and help those students. Not every student is on a four-year college track coming out of high school. GM has vacancies for jobs with this skill set.”

The idea for the piece of legislation came from Williamson County Schools David Allen, who runs the career technology education programs throughout the county.

With the degree program, up to 40 students will receive training in advanced manufacturing. To earn the degree, students have to go through 61 hours worth of classes.

Those at Fairview High could enter this program now, but Whitson would like to see the use of Tennessee Promise money to help alleviate the cost of attendance. Some of the classes will be offered free or at minimal cost.

“Just think, while they are in high school, they are still required to go to school,” Whitson said. “They are in a controlled environment. The parents are helping. They live at home. Life changes after you turn 18. You’re held responsible, and there are diversions in life. This way they will complete this program in a high school controlled environment.”

Whitson said he is still fine tuning the bill, which has yet to be filed. The 110th General Assembly will convene Jan. 10 at noon.