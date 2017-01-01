Puckett’s new Murfreesboro restaurant starts hiring this week

Puckett’s Grocery will start hiring this week for its fifth location, this one on the downtown Murfreesboro square.

And like the Puckett’s on the square in Columbia, the new location will be accompanied by Hattie Jane’s Creamery, an artisan ice cream shop.

A. Marshall Family Foods announced that it is holding a job fair to fill all staff positions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 4 through Jan. 6, at 225 West College St. in Murfreesboro.

Available roles include managers, servers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and server assistants, among others. Interviews will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days.

Interested parties can fill out an application on site and should bring a current resume and valid photo I.D.

Puckett’s Gro. and Hattie Jane’s are slated to open their doors in Murfreesboro in early 2017. To stay up to date with construction and grand opening announcements, follow the restaurant on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/puckettsmurfreesboro.

With locations in downtown Franklin, downtown Nashville, downtown Columbia, Chattanooga and soon to be Murfreesboro, the Puckett’s roots go back to the 1950s, and a little grocery store in the village of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn.