Puppies are abundant; shelter expects kitten influx

The Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin has 28 cats and 31 dogs available for adoption, according to a press release from the shelter.

Among them are 12 puppies under the age of four months.

“We rarely have 12 puppies at one time, so this is a prime opportunity for families wanting a puppy,” shelter director Laura Chavarria said.

Chavarria added that the shelter is getting crowded, with January 2017 intake numbers double what they were in January 2016. “Our intake in January 2017 totaled 341 cats and dogs, versus 170 for the same period last year.”

According to Chavarria, the rising trend continued in February, when intakes rose to 50 more than last February. “We want to make the public aware that we need their help to find all these pets forever homes.”

It is only going to get more crowded, says Chavarria. “It is urgent that the shelter increase adoptions now to make room for the coming influx of kittens.”

Last year, the kitten numbers rose to crisis levels in May and June.

During the shelter’s March Madness promotion, the adoption rate for all dogs, cats and kittens is $50. Puppies are $85. Adoptions require an approved application and include vaccinations, spay or neuter (or refundable deposit) and microchip.

The Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.

For more information, call (615) 790-5590 or like Williamson County Animal Center on Facebook.