Puppy Bowl will feature champ from local shelter

WILLIAMSON COUNTY ANIMAL CENTER

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) Shelter director Laura Chavarria says that pre-game reports indicate that Tucker, an Australian shepherd mix adopted from the shelter, will make a real splash on Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII, Sunday, Feb. 5.

“A sneak peek at the pre-game show, which airs at 1 p.m.,” says Chavarria, “indicates to us that Tucker is considered to be #TeamFluff’s secret weapon due to her herding ability. In one segment, the Puppy Bowl’s DNA specialist suggests that Tucker may be ‘full-blooded’ Australian Shepherd, giving her a bit of a genetic advantage.”

Chavarria says shelter staff and volunteers will be watching the pregame show at 1 p.m. and the game from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tucker will in the PEDIGREE® Starting Lineup for #TeamFluff as they take on archrivals #TeamRuff in a winner-take- all-battle. Tucker will also be vying for the coveted BISSELL®MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) award, determined by viewer voting, and the inaugural Petco Lombarky trophy. “We can’t wait to see Tucker in action, and we encourage our shelter supporters to watch, cheer for #TeamFluff and vote for Tucker for MVP.”

Local shelter officials submitted audition tape for Tucker in September 2016. Part of an abandoned litter in Williamson County, Tucker was adopted by a Williamson County family and lives on a farm.

In addition to watching the broadcast, which will be repeated for ten hours on game day, fans can check out www.AnimalPlanet.com/PuppyBowl for fantasy teams, puppy cams, a special preview video, puppy profiles and information on a virtual reality option for meeting the contestants.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.