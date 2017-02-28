Rally Saturday in Nashville will celebrate Trump agenda

Memphis Tea Party founder Mark Skoda announced this week that he has organized The Spirit of America Rally in support of President Donald Trump and against judicial overreach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville.

“All the permits have been secured, insurance has been obtained, and safety and security precautions are in place,” Skoda said.

“We have been working to establish this event for the purposes of celebrating President Trump and promoting his Contract with the American Voter.”

Skoda noted that this confirmation of the March 4 event comes on the eighth anniversary of the first Tea Party rallies, which were held in 50 cities across the country on Feb. 27, 2009.

Rather than the Tea Party, this rally is under the auspices of America First Tennessee, in partnership with liberty-minded, grassroots groups across Tennessee, Skoda said.

“The Spirit of America Rally is a celebration of what makes America great: our people, our traditions, and our roots in self-governance, and a commitment to the intellectual underpinnings of the Constitution,” he said.

The agenda includes well known statewide politicians and activists and represents a diverse set of opinions about the state of the nation and President Trump’s agenda.

“We are seeing enormous support for this event. We want to showcase the grassroots support for our president while also celebrating his win.” Skoda said. “The left has shown its anger by rioting and disrupting during violent protests. We want to demonstrate as well, but in a positive response to their negative actions.

“In addition, we are turning our attention to the third, often overlooked, part of government: the Judicial branch. The time has come for Americans to finally confront our out-of-control judiciary.

“We will urge our Representatives to contain an out of control judiciary, through impeachment if necessary, and dismantle the deep state that exists in the bureaucracy. The people will make their voices heard through their representatives and through rallies like this.”

To find out more, or to join the Spirit of American Rally as a group or sponsor, go to mainstreetpatriots.us and the TN Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ AmericaFirstTN.