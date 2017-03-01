RAMON PRESSON: Febru-weary

Are You Febru-weary?

Thank you to whoever it was on the Roman Calendar Task Force that gave February only 28 days. In the middle of winter it’s a compassionate forfeit, sort of like the mercy rule in Little League baseball which allows a game to be called early when the losing team is so far behind in scoring debt that not even Dave Ramsey could get them back to even.

Our forefathers created Presidents Day for February because they knew that even in a shorter month we’d need a free Monday so we could avoid using another sick day or vacation day to recover from the flu that went through the entire household with kids and adults falling in succession like pathetic dominoes.

Valley Times Day

Florists, jewelers, candy makers, restaurants, and Hallmark understood that we needed something to look forward to after multiple streaks of three straight days with no sunshine, so they lobbied for Valentine’s Day to be in February since March grabbed up St. Patrick’s Day. But if you’re single and not currently dating, then Feb. 14 is Valley Times Day and you can’t wait for Feb. 15 when the store aisles and endcaps that have been blinding you with big red hearts since Dec 26 become any eye sore of green hats and yellow marshmallow chicks.

There’s actually a lot to look forward to in February like getting tax statements in the mail and officially abandoning the diet and fitness routine you started in early January. That resolution actually went down in flames in mid-January but the Weight Watchers Rescue Team finally called off the search this past Monday when an empty to-go box with your name on it was found outside the Cheesecake Factory.

Speaking of Diet Saboteurs

By the way, don’t be fooled into thinking those cute little Girl Scouts are so innocent. It’s very calculated that they sell their cookies in February just as people are close to giving up on their New Year’s weight loss resolutions.

In February you’re hanging onto the edge of the nutrition cliff by your fingertips and a 7-yr old Girl Scout in pigtails with a box of Thin Mints shows up and bashes your fingers with a hammer!

If I had been a Girl Scout

GS Leader: Do I understand that you haven’t sold ANY cookies?

Ramona: That’s correct.

GS Leader: Have you even tried?

Ramona: Nope. Not yet. It’s too early.

GS Leader: Too early?? There’s less than a week left!

Ramona: No problem. I ordered 100 extra boxes yesterday.

GS Leader: What … why?

Ramona: It’s simple. Low supply and high demand. Right now anyone with $3.50 can buy a box of our cookies. But not in June. For example, there’s a woman right now who hasn’t had a Tagalong since Feb. 11th when she ate 5 sleeves of them while binge-watching The Bachelor. She’s already suffering from Tagalong withdrawal right now and La La Land will out on DVD in June.

GS Leader: What are you saying?

Ramona: She’ll answer my ad on Craig’s List, meet me in an alley, give me $10 cash for each box. The Girl Scouts get 5 bucks and I keep 5. Everybody wins; everybody’s happy.

GS Leader: Ramona, you can’t DO that! I’ll have to report you!

Ramona: I don’t think so. Or I’ll be telling headquarters it was your idea and that you threatened to stop making margaritas at our scout meetings if I didn’t cooperate.

GS Leader: I did WHAT??!!

Ramona: See you at the end of June.

Bring on March Madness

February is also bad for nutrition and fitness because it is officially Couch Potato Month with the Super Bowl, the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Daytona 500 lasting a combined 648 television hours — oh wait, that’s just the commercials.

OK, just hold on because March is here! You can look forward to the first day of Spring, gorging on daily feedings of college basketball, calculating your state and federal income tax, working on that quarterly report for the company, and having absolutely nowhere interesting to go for Spring Break.

OK, well, cheer up, there’s always April to look forward to … after the 15th if you ever get those taxes done.

Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Franklin (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) and the author of several books. Reach him at ramonpresson@gmail.com.