Ravenwood basketball takes down Summit in overtime

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

When regulation ends in a tie, good things always seem to follow for Ravenwood.

The Raptors improved to 3-0 in overtime with a 64-59 upset of visiting Summit, ranked ninth in the Class AAA poll, in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

“Hopefully, that trend continues,” Ravenwood coach Patrick Whitlock said. “They just stay calm and they have composure, so that’s what it comes down to. We are well-schooled in crunch time.”

The Raptors (19-6, 7-5 District 11-AAA) also beat Brentwood in double overtime and Gaffney (S.C.) in overtime.

Summit’s John Carter tied the game at 59 with two free throws early in the overtime before Ravenwood scored the last five points on three foul shots and a layup.

Ravenwood’s Connor Tudeen hit 2 of 3 foul shots with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, sending the game into OT tied at 57.

“I was freaking out about shooting,” said Tudeen, a 6-foot-2 forward who scored 16 points with four 3-pointers. “It was pretty exciting.”

Tudeen hit his first two foul shots before missing the third attempt. Summit (21-5, 10-2) called two timeouts to ice him before his last two attempts.

Elon Smallwood led Ravenwood with 20 points and Dalton Cain added 11.

Smallwood passed the 1,000 career points milestone with a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Carter’s 3-pointer from the left side with 10.9 seconds left in regulation gave the Spartans a 57-55 lead.

Ravenwood called a timeout and 7.3 seconds were left, but the official put 3.6 seconds left on the clock.

“They said they gave them the timeout when the ball went through the net and put it back there so that’s why they took it out here,” Summit coach Josh Goodwin said. “That has no bearing on why we lost. We lost because we don’t make free throws and layups, and we don’t finish plays and finish games. It’s not the referee’s fault. It’s not anybody else’s fault. It’s 100 percent on us.”

Demontay Dixon, a 6-9 forward, led Summit with 20 points. Carter, a Navy commit, added 17 and Jaden Lewis scored 12.

The Spartans clinched their first district title in school history on Jan. 31, but they have lost three of their last four. Summit earned a first-round bye in the district tournament.

“We came out unfocused and not ready to play,” Carter said. “We’re getting in bad habits on defense and offense, and doing things that we usually don’t do. And we’ve got to go back in practice and fix everything because the tournament’s in a week.”

Summit played its sixth game in 11 days.

Ravenwood tied Independence (16-10, 7-5) for third in the district behind Summit and second-place Brentwood. Independence and Ravenwood split two games in the regular season.

The Raptors played their second straight game without point guard Seth Erickson.

“He is in the hospital,” Whitlock said. “He has strep throat and mono, and he’s had an allergic reaction to medication. He’s had a rough week. We hope to see him sometime soon.”

Whitlock said the mono will probably sideline the junior for a few weeks.