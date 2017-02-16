Ravenwood cheerleading squad brings home national trophy

The Ravenwood Varsity Competition Cheerleading Squad made history the weekend of Feb. 10-12 by winning their first-ever National Championship at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla.

After a hard-fought weekend of competing against 51 other teams from across the nation, they advanced through preliminaries then semi-finals on Saturday, and competed in the finals on Sunday where they took the first place spot by a narrow .5 point victory in the medium varsity division.

This was Ravenwood’s fourth year to compete under head coach Barbee Morgan. In the previous three years, they had claimed 2nd , 3rd , and 2nd place, respectively.

“This year was a very special year because we have six seniors on the team that have cheered together since their freshman year,” Morgan said in a press release announcing the results.

“RHS stood apart from their competition with their strong tumbling skills. They scored perfect scores in standing and running tumbling, and had the highest difficulty score in partner stunting difficulty and execution.”

The girls are still basking in their victory.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” stated senior Logan Jordan. “Nothing compares to this feeling and I wish that we could relive this moment forever! We couldn’t ask for a better ending!”

Senior Lauren Martin added, “It’s fitting that the six girls who started the program got to finish as National Champs, and we look forward to watching the rest of the squad continue this winning tradition that has been started!”

In addition to Morgan, the squad is coached by assistant coaches Jay Noffsinger, Brittany Head, and faculty advisor Stephanie Dykes. Squad members are Logan Jordan, Sydney Fordice, Lauren Martin, Aerial Griffin, Greta Peterson, Brooke Phillips, Morgan Lanius, Peyton Rositano, Reghan Jordan, Ally Hankins, Brianna Fick, Bailey Martin, Sydney Dagostino, Sidney Holly, Avery Fallon, Olivia Corley, Ashton Carteaux.

The Junior Varsity squad, coached by Amy Benefield, also made history by taking 5th place, the first time the JV squad has ended in a top 10 position.

“We are really proud of both these squads for their accomplishments and helping to put our school, county, and state on the map with cheerleading at a national level,” Dykes said in the press release. “These talented athletes have worked so hard and deserve great praise and recognition, and we are excited to celebrate them.”