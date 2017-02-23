Ravenwood promotes Daniels to head football coach

By SAM McGAW

Ravenwood didn’t have to look far to fill its football head-coaching vacancy.

Matt Daniels, who served as the team’s defensive backs coach this past season, was introduced as the new head coach Thursday.

“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to become the head coach within six-to-seven months of being here,” Daniels said. “I would’ve never dreamed of having this opportunity so early, but when the opportunity came up, I knew I was ready for it.”

Daniels replaces Richie Wessman, who resigned in January after one season with the program.

Most of Ravenwood’s coaching staff will stay intact.

“It’s almost like they’re not going to notice too much of a change,” Daniels said about his players. “I think that’s the best part about this decision – it’s easier on the kids, it’s easier on the parents. It makes everyone relax; they don’t have to get used to somebody new. The kids wanted it to stay in-house. I think that kind of validates for them that the administration is on their side.”

The Raptors finished 7-6 this past season with a loss to Cordova in the Class 6A quarterfinals. They made a state title appearance in 2014 and won the championship in 2015.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” Daniels said. “Talent-wise, we might not stack up with the Cordova’s and the Whitehaven’s. However, with the amount of passion these kids have for working hard and learning, I think we’re going to surprise some people next year. We have a couple pieces that if we work at and really teach some kids to come into their own, we’re going to have a tough squad.”

Daniels was an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Falls Church High School in Virginia from 2012-2015.

He was a walk-on quarterback/wide receiver at Wake Forest in 2002.