Registration is open for summer camps and activities in Franklin, Nolensville, and Spring Hill

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Williamson County Parks and Recreation has opened on-line registration for 2017 summer activities, including more than 250 camps for kids from 3 to 17.

There are art, science, technology, theatre, dance, day camps, Boredom Buster field trips for ages 6 to 15 and JEAPS (Junior Excursion Adventure Programs) for adventurous 11 to 15 year olds. Camps will be offered at several locations throughout the county.

The complete Summer Activities Guide and registration are available at www.wcparksandrec.com.

General Summer Day Camp 2017 – This is a nine-week program, May 30 to July 28, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (no camp 5/29 and 7/4) for children 5 to 12 years of age. Two camp sites will be offered: Grassland Elementary School, 6803 Manley Ln. and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Online registration is open at www.wcparksandrec.com (ends April 30 or when sites are full). In-person registration is by appointment only May 1-5 or May 8-12 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2044 to schedule. See the Summer Activities Guide at www.wcparksandrec.com for more camp details as well as information on financial aid.

Art/Science/Technology and Theatre Camps – Register now for Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s summer art, science, computer, Legos, Star Wars Jedi, Dinoworld, theatre camps and more for kids. Camps will take place at: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

To view a list of camps and a link to on-line registration, go to www.wcparksandrec.com.

Rhythm & Spirit Dance, Cheer & Tumbling Camps – Registration is now under way for Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s summer Rhythm & Spirit camps for kids. Camps include Princess Dance, Ballerina Prep, Hip Hop, Jazz, ballet and cheer/tumbling at: the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd. Camp weeks: June 5-8, June 12-15, June 19-22, July 10-13, or July 17-20.

To view a list, go to the Summer Activities Guide at www.wcparksandrec.com.

JEAPS and Boredom Busters – JEAPS is for adventurous 11 to 15 year olds. There are nine trips to choose from, including canoeing, rafting, Soar Adventure Tower, Treetop Adventure, Bell Witch Cabin/Cave, Holiday World amusement park and a beach party at Deer Run Camp. Boredom Busters are day trips for ages 6-10 or 11-15, including the Sky Zone, bowling, skating, the Tennessee Aquarium, Nashville Zoo, Beech Bend Amusement Park and more. All trips leave from the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. To view a list of planned trips, before and after care options and registration information, go to the Summer Activities Guide at www.wcparksandrec.com.