Reorganized Grassland fce presents human trafficking program

The newly re-organized Grassland Family and Community Education (fce) Club will be meeting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18,. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 2419 Bethlehem Loop, Franklin, in the heart of the Grassland community.

The monthly meeting time will usually be the third Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m.

The January program will be about Human Trafficking Awareness and will be presented by Williamson County Council fce officers Glenda Palmer and Mary Alice Weber, who are also National Certified Leaders in Family Community Leadership. January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so this is a very timely topic.

Members of the Grassland community are invited to attend to learn more about Human Trafficking in our community, nation, and world; as well as learn more about what Family and Community Education (fce) can offer you, your family, and your community. All are welcome and are encouraged to come with a friend or neighbor.

Family and Community Education (fce) is an organization of volunteers who work together to build strong families and communities. Educational materials are created and utilized to strengthen knowledge and skills. Resources are provided to develop leadership skills, enabling people to make a difference. Fce strives to make communities a better place in which to live.

Monthly fce meetings provide the chance to learn from knowledgeable and trained speakers, as well as from the experience of fce members. Not only do members share skills and talents, but through the University of Tennessee Extension program, participants keep abreast of the latest research-based information in the areas of community health, nutrition and food safety, human development, environmental health, and family economics. Leadership training is offered to equip fce members for involvement in public policy and decision making affecting families and communities.

Each year fce provides many opportunities to make a difference in the lives of families in the community in which they live. With an emphasis on literacy, education, and community action, fce members have the opportunity to share and serve, working closely with other local organizations. Opportunities for fun, laughter, and friendship abound at every fce gathering, including meetings, work sessions, trips, conferences, and retreats.

For more information, contact Patsy Watkins, MPH, CFCS, Williamson County Extension Agent at 615-790- 5721 or pwatkin2@utk.edu.