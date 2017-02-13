Rep. Marsha Blackburn town hall still happening amid confusion

Over the weekend, confusion arose when an event for Tennessee Seventh Congressional Rep. Marsha Blackburn disappeared from the City of Fairview website.

“I cannot tell you why that happened,” Fairview City Recorder Brandy Johnson said. “But it will be back up this afternoon.”

Blackburn (R-Brentwood) is scheduled to appear next week on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Fairview City Hall. The space can only hold 100 people, and those interested in attending are asked to RSVP. Mayor Patti Carroll and the Fairview City Commission will also be in attendance.

Blackburn’s office said plenty of misinformation had floated out there about the event already. Questions don’t have to submitted ahead of time.

“No, it’s not Republican-only,” Blackburn Chief of Staff Darcy Anderson said. “That is so far from the truth. It was also never canceled. It’s for all Fairview residents. We are going to many different counties that day in Rep. Blackburn’s district.”

Constituents this weekend left notes on her office door asking for a town hall, though this event was scheduled prior to that action.

Republicans across the nation have found heated exchanges among their town halls in the last week. Some in the Tennessee delegation – like Rep. Jimmy Duncan – are refusing to have them. Sixth Congressional District Rep. Diane Black hosted one last week at Middle Tennessee State University, where the back-in-forth from the audience held tense questions for the Tennessee Republican.

Anderson said it wasn’t clear when Blackburn would return to Williamson County to host another town hall. She said it was on a week-by-week basis when Congress was out of session.

To RSVP, email recorder@fairview-tn.org.