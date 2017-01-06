Roads questionable throughout the county with snowfall

Pulling up alongside a motorist, a City of Brentwood employee had a a frank message.
“You’re not going to want to go up that hill,” he said.
That has been the advice from police agencies throughout the county Friday morning, as snow trickled down starting at 6 a.m.
Here’s a breakdown per municipality of what we know so far.
BRENTWOOD
The City of Brentwood advised motorists that the roads are fairly slick and to stay home if possible.
Holly Tree Gap Road closed around 8:30 a.m. Other roads, such as Concord, Franklin and Maryland Way, have had accidents this morning. Crockett Road near Concord had several cars reportedly in the ditch.
According to the city’s Twitter feed, the fire department started answering calls to help stranded motorists.
The city also activated the Emergency Operations Center, now at level three along. Williamson County did the same.
FRANKLIN
As it stands at 9:10 a.m., it’s been a much quieter go in Franklin with only five reported accidents.
Before the 9 o’clock hour, the Franklin Police Department reported it was working two wrecks: one Interstate 65 North between Peytonsville and Highway 96. The other happened at Oak Meadow and South Royal Oaks.
Police advise motorists to stay at home and that most roads are incredibly slick. Several wrecks have also been reported right outside of the Franklin city limits in the county.
SPRING HILL
In Spring Hill, police chief Don Brite has one message: just stay at home.